Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $8.37. Mannatech shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 522 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.01 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

