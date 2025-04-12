Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.69. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 2,774 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

