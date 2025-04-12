Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Demand Brands Stock Performance

About Demand Brands

(Get Free Report)

Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Demand Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demand Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.