Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

PKW stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.