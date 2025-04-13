Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $8.19 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,111.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 256,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 57,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

