Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. 45,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 82,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.
