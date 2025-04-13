Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. 45,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 82,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Ascentage Pharma Group International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPG

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53.

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.