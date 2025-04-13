45,880 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

