Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Price

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.4 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Invitation Homes by 98.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

