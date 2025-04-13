TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,629,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,499,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,148,000 after buying an additional 1,702,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,083,000 after acquiring an additional 488,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $127.85 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.60.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

