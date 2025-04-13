Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
V stock opened at $333.69 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The firm has a market cap of $619.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.76.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
