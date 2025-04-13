Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,440 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for 0.4% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Cencora by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of COR opened at $284.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $296.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.