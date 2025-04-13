Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

HYDB stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

