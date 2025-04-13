65,707 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 116,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,127,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.