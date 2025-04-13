Analysts Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price at $58.77

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

