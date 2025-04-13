Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HR opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.85. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

