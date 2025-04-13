Head to Head Comparison: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) vs. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Kimco Realty and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kimco Realty
|20.17%
|3.82%
|2.07%
|New York Mortgage Trust
|-15.46%
|-1.39%
|-0.15%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
Risk and Volatility
Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Kimco Realty and New York Mortgage Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kimco Realty
|$2.04 billion
|6.71
|$410.79 million
|$0.56
|35.91
|New York Mortgage Trust
|$241.49 million
|2.00
|-$48.67 million
|($1.14)
|-4.67
Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kimco Realty and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kimco Realty
|0
|9
|4
|2
|2.53
|New York Mortgage Trust
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Kimco Realty.
Summary
Kimco Realty beats New York Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company also qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
