Financial Contrast: FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) vs. Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) and Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and Amentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -22.27% -88.72% -22.29% Amentum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Amentum shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Amentum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 4 1 3.00 Amentum 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FiscalNote and Amentum, as provided by MarketBeat.

FiscalNote currently has a consensus target price of $2.66, indicating a potential upside of 299.40%. Amentum has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.57%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Amentum.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FiscalNote and Amentum”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $120.27 million 0.89 -$115.46 million $0.07 9.51 Amentum $9.82 billion 0.45 -$82.00 million N/A N/A

Amentum has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote.

Summary

FiscalNote beats Amentum on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

