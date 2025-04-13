Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $112.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.27.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

PNR stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 14,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 10.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

