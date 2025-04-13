Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Barclays reduced their price target on Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,277,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,665 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,435.05. This represents a 19.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $12,958,888.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,150,756.13. The trade was a 22.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Natera by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.80. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average of $152.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

