BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.13.
BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after acquiring an additional 50,339 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of BRBR stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
BellRing Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
