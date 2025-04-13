Reviewing Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) and Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD)

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) and Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vodafone Group Public and Remote Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group Public N/A N/A N/A Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Vodafone Group Public shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone Group Public 0 3 2 1 2.67 Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vodafone Group Public and Remote Dynamics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group Public $37.01 billion 0.56 $1.24 billion $1.14 7.66 Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vodafone Group Public has higher revenue and earnings than Remote Dynamics.

Risk & Volatility

Vodafone Group Public has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vodafone Group Public beats Remote Dynamics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services. The company also provides consumer Internet of Things (IoT) propositions, as well as security and insurance products; mobile services; logistics, fleet management, and smart metering services; WiFi; digital services comprising mobile application development, multi-access edge computing, worker insights, AI assistant, drone detection, visual inspection, and mixed reality, as well as Vodafone Analytics platform; and traditional IT hosting services, including colocation, managed hosting, security, hosting infrastructure, and flexible computing for government. In addition, it offers integrated business communication services, as well as fixed mobile convergence services; and carrier services, as well as IoT devices comprising managed tablets and integrated terminals. Further, it offers M-Pesa, an African mobile money platform to make payments and provide financial services; Vodafone Business multi-cloud platform; and productivity solutions, as well as operates digital cloud-based television platforms. It serves private and public sector customers in the manufacturing, retail, automotive, banking finance, healthcare, smart cities and public, agriculture, transport and logistics, and energy and utilities management industries. It offers its products and services through digital and physical channels. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has a strategic partnership with Open Fiber. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About Remote Dynamics

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

