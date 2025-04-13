Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 48,269 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,269 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $29,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

