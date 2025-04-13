Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $29,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RWR opened at $90.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $109.48.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.