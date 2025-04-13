Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $33.68 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

(Get Free Report

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.