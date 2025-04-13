TerrAscend (TSNDF) versus The Competition Critical Survey

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TerrAscend to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -0.92 TerrAscend Competitors $1.23 billion -$827,419.35 6.61

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TerrAscend’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TerrAscend and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 323 263 606 34 2.29

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 63.75%. Given TerrAscend’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s peers have a beta of -19.59, meaning that their average stock price is 2,059% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TerrAscend beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.