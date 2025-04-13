Financial Alternatives Inc Buys 3,152 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Alternatives Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $322,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,202,000.

JEPI stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

