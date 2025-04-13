Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 5,692 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

