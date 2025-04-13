Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 794 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $55,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.2422 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

