Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.86 ($0.08). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.86 ($0.08), with a volume of 335 shares traded.
Volta Finance Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.87.
About Volta Finance
Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.
