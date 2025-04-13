SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $163.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

