TME Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,765 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TME Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of TME Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.26 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.45. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

