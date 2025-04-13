AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and traded as low as $17.25. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 70,478 shares.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

