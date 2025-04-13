Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Sells 648 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $91,439.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,953.95. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QCOM opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
