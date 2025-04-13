Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OKLO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of OKLO opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.01. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

