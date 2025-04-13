OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,805 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $4,760,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 112,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 57,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.03. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

OneSpan Profile



OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

