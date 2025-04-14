Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AABVF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815. Aberdeen International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About Aberdeen International

Further Reading

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

