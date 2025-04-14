Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 204,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. Terex has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Terex by 83.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in Terex by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 61,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 24,626 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 6,144.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,179,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

