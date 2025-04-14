Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Up 3,350.0% in March

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 3,350.0% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Perenti Stock Performance
Shares of AUSDF remained flat at $0.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Perenti has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $0.94.
About Perenti
