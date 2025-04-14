Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Drops By 93.0%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the March 15th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Argo Blockchain Stock Down 8.9 %
OTCMKTS ARBKF traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.03 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.18 ($0.00). The company has a market capitalization of £123,776.73 and a PE ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
