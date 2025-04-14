Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Drops By 93.0%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the March 15th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 8.9 %

OTCMKTS ARBKF traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.03 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.18 ($0.00). The company has a market capitalization of £123,776.73 and a PE ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

