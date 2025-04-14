Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in March

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALFVY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of ALFVY traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Stories

