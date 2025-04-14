Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Purchases £5,898 in Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) insider Renata Ribeiro bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,932 ($51.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,898 ($7,716.87).

Ashtead Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 3,819 ($49.97) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,483.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,232.76. Ashtead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,477 ($45.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,448 ($84.36). The stock has a market cap of £20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 77.20 ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Analysts predict that Ashtead Group plc will post 363.5658915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.59) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.97) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,840 ($89.49).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

