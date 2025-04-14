Insider Buying: Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Insider Buys £23,415 in Stock

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) insider Milyae Park bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.59) per share, for a total transaction of £23,415 ($30,635.88).
Alliance Witan Price Performance
Shares of ALW stock opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.31) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,211.86. Alliance Witan has a 12 month low of GBX 998.73 ($13.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,330 ($17.40).
About Alliance Witan
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Witan
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Witan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Witan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.