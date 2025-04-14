InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

IHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.56. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.144 dividend. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

