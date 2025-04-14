Analyzing Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE)

Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vsee Health and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26% Covalon Technologies 8.58% 12.33% 10.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vsee Health and Covalon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vsee Health 0 0 0 1 4.00 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vsee Health presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 358.72%. Given Vsee Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vsee Health is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

1.0% of Vsee Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vsee Health and Covalon Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vsee Health $6.38 million 0.62 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $22.91 million 1.97 $1.96 million $0.12 13.75

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vsee Health.

Summary

Covalon Technologies beats Vsee Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity. It also offers medical coating platform, a process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. In addition, the company provides wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative; and infection management products. It offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company’s direct sales force. The company serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians’ offices. Covalon Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

