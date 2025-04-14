Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $926,000 in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MARA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MARA by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MARA by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in MARA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,710 shares of company stock worth $1,209,825. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

