Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,399,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,587,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 328,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $243.62 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.54 and its 200 day moving average is $267.94. The firm has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

