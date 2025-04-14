Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 740,769 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,769 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,562 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NYSE ZETA opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

