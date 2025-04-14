Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

