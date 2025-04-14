The North West Company Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of TSE:NWC opened at C$52.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$37.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78.

NWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised North West to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North West from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on North West from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

