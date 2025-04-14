Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Maren Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 1,062,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,001,000 after buying an additional 63,913 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $59.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

